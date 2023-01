Police say they are increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dungannon.

Andreja Sedbaraite was last seen at a fast food restaurant in the Oaks Road area of the town last night (Friday, January 6) around 8pm.

She is described as being around 5 feet 4 inches tall, of slim build with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing her navy school uniform and carrying a grey schoolbag when last seen.

Andreja Sedbaraite

