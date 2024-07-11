Mid Ulster police issue update following launch of missing person appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Mid Ulster have thanked the public for their help after an appeal was launched to locate a missing 18-year-old.

A statement issued by the PSNI at 8.30pm on Thursday evening said: “Missing person Jamie Devlin has been found safe and well. Police would like to thank everyone for their assistance.”

Earlier in the evening, police had asked for the public’s assistance after Jamie had been reported missing.