Police have thanked the public for their assistance following an appeal to help locate a 12-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Dungannon.

In an update issued at 12.15pm today (Saturday), police said that Andreja Sedbaraite, who was missing from the Dungannon area, has been located.

Andreja had been reported missing after last being seen at a fast food restaurant in the Oaks Road area of the town last night (Friday, January 6) around 8pm.

Andreja Sedbaraite

