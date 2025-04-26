Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Ulster police are investigating an incident where a vehicle was damaged by a wheel which is believed to have come off a passing trailer.

A Nissan Qashqai was damaged on Friday, April 25 at approximately 3.30pm on the Tulnavern Road, Ballygawley.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or has any information that could assist with their enquiries into the incident to come forward.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference 999 of 25/04/2025.