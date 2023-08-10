Register
Mid Ulster Pride ‘saddened and angry’ after posters are torn down in Cookstown

Posters for this year's Mid Ulster Pride parade in Cookstown on Saturday have been torn down in the town.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST

In a social media post Mid Ulster Pride said they are saddened and angry to see their volunteers work "disregarded in such a tactical manner."

The post read: "Despite attempts to tear our messaging down, we hope that our presence in Mid Ulster will continue to empower our community in the area and be a reminder that LGBTQ+ people have always been here.

"We look forward to seeing you all this Saturday for our parade and to come together in celebration of each other.

Mid Ulster Pride parade will make its way along James Street in Cookstown on Saturday afternnon. Credit: Google MapsMid Ulster Pride parade will make its way along James Street in Cookstown on Saturday afternnon. Credit: Google Maps
Mid Ulster Pride parade will make its way along James Street in Cookstown on Saturday afternnon. Credit: Google Maps

"To whoever has deprived Cookstown of such beautiful work we do not reciprocate your hate and we forgive you. A reminder that we are how we threat others. In your actions you have chosen animosity. That does not mean you have to make the same choice tomorrow."

Meanwhile, the PSNI say local traffic diversions will be in place during Saturday's Pride parade.

Around 300 people are expected to take part in the annual event which attracts a large number of spectators.

Led by the Cookstown Samba Band, the colourful procession will form up and leave the Fairhill Road at 1pm.

It will make its way along James Street, William Street and Oldtown Road back to the Fairhill Road to finish. The parade is estimated to last one hour.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Local diversions will be in place until the parade has concluded. Motorists should allow additional time to complete their journeys safely."

