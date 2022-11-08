Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in Cookstown

The largest gathering will once again be in Cookstown.

Those taking part will form up at the Royal British Legion Hall at Burn Road at 10.30am prior to making their way to the Cenotaph in the town centre for the Act of Remembrance.

Ex-service personnel will be joined by local clergy, PSNI, NI Fire & Rescue and various youth organisations for the procession.

Following the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph the procession, accompanied by Tamlaghtmore Silver Band, will make its way to the Methodist Church at Loy Street for a Remembrance Service.

In Magherafelt, members of the local Branch of the Royal British Legion will form up in Rainey Street car park at 10.20am.

The procession, accompanied by Aghagaskin Flute Band, will move off at 10.30am making its way along Rainey Street and through the town centre to First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church.

Advertisement

Joining ex-service personnel will by representatives of the PSNI, Fire & Rescue Service, St John Ambulance and various youth organisations. All interested organisations are welcome to take part.

The Act of Remembrance will take place at the church war memorial and afterwards the procession will make its way back to the car park via Broad Street, Garden Street and Rainey Street.

In the evening, the Magherafelt Branch will hold a service in Tobermore Presbyterian Church forming up at the War Memorial at 5.45pm.