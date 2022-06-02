Mid Ulster summer scheme application process now open

Running until Friday, June 17, the pre-application process can be completed by filling in an online pre-registration form after which parents will be contacted with confirmed places on the schemes.

Across the district children will have the opportunity to take in part in activities including arts and crafts, games and sport over the summer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 8-11 year olds, the schemes are taking place at Cookstown Leisure Centre, Dungannon Leisure Centre and Greenvale Leisure Centre and will run for a period of four weeks from July 18 – August 12. Each day the scheme will run from 10-3pm and will cost £26 per child.

A variety of activities are on offer this summer.

For children aged 6-11 the summer scheme will take place at Maghera Leisure Centre, Moneymore Recreation Centre and Meadowbank Sports Arena.

In Maghera it will run for three weeks from July 25 – August 12. In Moneymore it will run from 18-29 July and 8-12 August and in Meadowbank Sports Arena it will run from 18 July – August 12.

All locations will see activities take places between 10am and 3pm and the cost for each child, per week, is £26.

Leisure members can avail of one week free under their current leisure membership.

Summer camps are also on offer and can be booked online via the leisure hub or through each centre.

For those interested in canoeing, Ballyronan Marina will be hosting sessions for 11-16 year olds from July 4- 8, July 25-29 and August 8-12. These sessions will run from 10am to 12:30pm and will costs £45 per week.

Gymnastics classes will take place at Cookstown, Greenvale, Maghera Leisure Centres and Moneymore Recreation Centre.

In Cookstown the classes will run from August 15-19. For children aged 5-7 the class will run from 10am to 11am while for those aged between 8 and 11 the class will run from 11am to 12pm.

At Greenvale leisure centre the class will from 4-8 July. For 5-7 years old it will run from 10:30am to 11:30am and for 8-11 year olds it will run from 11:30am to 12:30pm.

At Maghera Leisure Centre the class will from 18-22 July. For 5-7 years old it will run from 10:30am to 11:30am and for 8-11 year olds it will run from 11:30am to 12:30pm.

In Moneymore recreation centre the class will run from 1-5 August. For 5-7 year olds it will take place between 10am and 11am and for 8-11 year olds it will run from 11am to 12pm.

All gymnastics classes cost £25 per week.

For those aged 7-14 tennis classes are also available at Dungannon Park, Mid Ulster Sports Arena and Moneymore Recreation Centre.

At Dungannon Park the lessons run from 10am to 12pm from August 3-5. At the Mid Ulster Sports Arena take place at the same time but from July 20-22. While at Moneymore Recreation Centre the lessons will take place from August 17-19.

For those interested in golf, junior summer golf camp PGA tuition takes place in July and August at Tobermore Golf Centre in July and August which is available to book online or via Tobermore Golf Centre.

Each session will cost £41.20 per participant and details of available classes can be found online or at the Tobermore Gold Centre.

Finally, throughout July and August Mid Ulster District Council has confirmed £1 offers on activities are available to under 18s Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.