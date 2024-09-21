Mid Ulster surveys: contrasting views on bilingual street signage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
According to Mid Ulster District Council’s policy, more than 50% of residents on any given road have to be in favour of bilingual signage, for it to be erected.
On the Tulnavern Road, Ballygawley, 61 letters were issued by the council to residents to elicit their views.
A total of 22 residents responded to the survey, including 20 people against and two invalid entries – meaning that of those who did give their opinion, and did send valid returns, 100% were against bilingual signage on the Tulnavern Road.
In sharp contrast, five out of eight residents surveyed at Crewhill Terrace, Coalisland, replied in favour of bilingual signage. None replied to oppose such a move.
With a 100% approval rate, bilingual signs will be provided at Crewhill Terrace.
Likewise, on the Todds Leap Road, Dungannon, 15 residents replied in favour of bilingual signage, and none against. There were four invalid entries. With 100% backing for bilingual signage, such provision has now been approved.
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.