Mid-Ulster urged to ‘Walk for Children’ on the longest night of the year

NSPCC is asking people across Mid-Ulster to ‘Walk for Children’ this year to raise vital funds for the children’s charity.

The charity is encouraging people to take part in a 5k walk with friends and family to help it raise money for children facing abuse and neglect across Northern Ireland.

This year’s walk will take place on December 21 - the longest night of the year – because for children facing abuse, the winter nights are dark, long and lonely.

All the money raised will help fund NSPCC services, including Childline. Childline is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year ⁠— even Christmas.

Mid-Ulster people are urged to take part in the ‘Walk for Children’ on December 21. Pic: Audra Barabas

Last year, the service delivered over 200,000 counselling sessions across the UK. By raising funds through Walk for Children, people can help the charity be here for every child who needs help this festive season.

Joanne McMaster, supporter fundraising manager for NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “Christmas is a magical time of year, but for so many children it can be their darkest time. That’s why we are asking people to brave the cold on the longest night of the year, and ‘Walk for Children’.

“All the money raised will go towards our crucial services, including our 24/7 Childline Service, our therapeutic services for children and families, our Speak Out, Stay Safe programme in schools and our Young Witness Service, supporting child victims and witnesses across the court system in Northern Ireland.

"No matter when or how far you walk, whatever way you decide to do it, the money you raise will ensure can be there for children when they need us the most.”

People can sign up for £10 and will receive a fundraising pack with everything they need, including an event guide, activity sheet and a bib to wear on the walk.

They will also send regular emails to help with fundraising and planning their walk. By raising £100 each person could pay to answer 25 children’s calls for help to Childline.

They can pick a location, time and distance that works for them. It can be a loop in the local area or part of an organised trail.

On December 21, landmarks will turn green in aid of the NSPCC, including The Burnavon in Cookstown and the Bridewell in Magherafelt.

