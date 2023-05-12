Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre celebrates receiving £275,764 in Lottery funding

Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre is celebrating after being awarded £275,764 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 12th May 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:06 BST

Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre will use their funding to offer a range of support services to over 60’s in Magherafelt and surrounding areas. Aiming to tackle issues affecting older people, such as loneliness and isolation, physical and mental health issues.

This new National Lottery funding will support 100+ older people per week and will start in April 2023. There will be a range of activities such as luncheon club, health and wellbeing sessions, training and practical advice and support sessions. If you would like to know more just contact Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre on 028 7930 1862.

Michele McKeown, manager said: “We were delighted to be awarded funding enabling us to continue and build on the work we already do with older people in our community. This funding means so much to not only me but to those in our community who has expressed how this project is a lifeline to them. This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”

Most Popular
Mid Ulster Council chair Cora Corry with Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre members - Josie McGuckin (committee member), Michele McKeown (general manager) and May Devlin Chair with Gary Wilson Compere and Kenny Paul, who provided the entertainment. Mid Ulster Council chair Cora Corry with Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre members - Josie McGuckin (committee member), Michele McKeown (general manager) and May Devlin Chair with Gary Wilson Compere and Kenny Paul, who provided the entertainment.
Mid Ulster Council chair Cora Corry with Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre members - Josie McGuckin (committee member), Michele McKeown (general manager) and May Devlin Chair with Gary Wilson Compere and Kenny Paul, who provided the entertainment.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We’re delighted to support this project which is supporting older people to improve their health and wellbeing, feel connected to their community and reduce loneliness.

“National Lottery players raise more than £30 million every week across the UK for good causes like this, and they can be proud to know that it is making such a difference to people in Northern Ireland.”

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/walk-for-diabetes-returns-to-du...
Related topics:National Lottery Community FundNational LotteryNorthern Ireland