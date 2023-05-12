Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre celebrates receiving £275,764 in Lottery funding

Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre will use their funding to offer a range of support services to over 60’s in Magherafelt and surrounding areas. Aiming to tackle issues affecting older people, such as loneliness and isolation, physical and mental health issues.

This new National Lottery funding will support 100+ older people per week and will start in April 2023. There will be a range of activities such as luncheon club, health and wellbeing sessions, training and practical advice and support sessions. If you would like to know more just contact Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre on 028 7930 1862.

Michele McKeown, manager said: “We were delighted to be awarded funding enabling us to continue and build on the work we already do with older people in our community. This funding means so much to not only me but to those in our community who has expressed how this project is a lifeline to them. This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”

Mid Ulster Council chair Cora Corry with Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre members - Josie McGuckin (committee member), Michele McKeown (general manager) and May Devlin Chair with Gary Wilson Compere and Kenny Paul, who provided the entertainment.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We’re delighted to support this project which is supporting older people to improve their health and wellbeing, feel connected to their community and reduce loneliness.