Middleton wlecomes funding for Clooney Masterplan

Clooney Community Centre

“I am delighted that £596,000 funding has been secured to progress the Clooney Greenway and the further development of the former Ebrington Primary School lands," he said.

"The proposed works will also ensure that the Waterside area is better connected with additional green space and walking areas. This funding will also help leverage in further investment in the area with enhanced facilities for the local community. I look forward to continuing to work with the local stakeholders in the area to ensure that we realise the full potential of the site.”The funding will enable council to develop derelict greenspace into publicly accessible and usable recreational space and will form the canvas for the future proposed greenway development in the area. Works include the clearance of lands at the former Ebrington Primary School site and an extension of the existing Clooney Greenway into former Ministry of Defence lands adjacent to Nelson Drive.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding was announced today by Communities Minister Deidre Hargey.

“The Clooney Masterplan proposes the enhancement of existing green infrastructure in this area of the city, further connecting communities and providing additional amenity areas," she sadi.

"This funding of almost £600,000 will create additional green space for use of local residents which will improve their physical and mental well-being. My Department will continue to work with council and the local community to deliver on the remainder of the Clooney Masterplan proposals.”

Following the recent appointment of the contractor E Quinn Civils Ltd, works will commence later this month and are scheduled to complete in the summer.