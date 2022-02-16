Owner Ruth McCauley, who put up a mammoth hunt for her beloved Miles, is delighted to have him home.

A truly special cat, Miles has been a constant friend to Ruth and has helped her through years of depression.

Miles arrived at their Portadown home in 2016 ‘a skinny and frightened kitten’ and was distraught when he disappeared from their Russwood Park home on November 29 last year.

Miles has been missing from his Portadown home for days.

Her determination to find Miles was relentless. Having initially engaged the Portadown Times to help other media soon followed suit with even cast members from Emerdale and Coronation Street helping to share her story.

From her Portadown home, Ruth said she is delighted to have him back: “He wants snuggles! And food. Lots of food,” said Ruth.

She revealed that a friend alerted Ruth to photos on a social media post posts and it looked very like Miles.

Ruth travelled to Tandragee to see if it could be true and Miles was there. A woman there explained that Miles had shown up about a week ago with their own cat.

Miles the cat who went missing and was found this week in Clare, Tandragee, Co Armagh.

Ruth said: “She said Miles was really really hungry, and they had been feeding him.”

Ruth said he was difficult to cajole Miles over to her but with the help of some treats she got him into a carrier.

“He is now home and very hungry. We are giving him a little at a time so he isn’t sick. He has explored the house. He seems desperate to get outside but not a chance. I have ordered a GPS collar, and he is booked in to vet tomorrow morning for a check over - he seems ok though just very thin. He was glad to get a new collar (he loves his jingly necklace).

“We are over the moon to have him home, I can’t quite believe it!,” said Ruth who is going to spend time thanking those who helped her along the way.

“If anyone would like to do something to celebrate and/or give thanks for his safe return, perhaps a donation to a cat charity of your choice would be appropriate? So many wonderful folks out there doing great things for cats, and they have been so supportive to me.”

