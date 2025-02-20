After hot water scalded a little cat recently, causing serious injuries, his family is campaigning for Milo’s Law – aimed at strengthening the law and penalties against animal abuse.

The PSNI is investigating after Milo’s owner said her one-year-old kitten was scalded by a man on Wednesday evening (February 19) in the Westland Road area.

Milo the cat, aged 1, suffered serious scald wounds. His owner believes boiling water was poured over the cat while trapped in a box in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The owner revealed that Milo, who suffered serious burns to his face and torso, was treated at a vets in Portadown.

She revealed how she saw a man pouring boiling water from a kettle onto a box. She heard noises from the box and told the man to open it. When he did a cat ran out.

She returned to her address and found Milo, her one year old cat, soaked and covered in scabs and burns on his face. She said she confronted the man who denied knowing there was a cat inside.

Milo the cat who suffered serious burns to his face after hot boiling water was poured over him in an attack in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Milo was treated by a vet with pain killers on an IV drip and soothed his wounds with cream.

"I feel he is lucky to be alive. I think I got him to the vets in the nick of time. He is being sedated so they can take the scabs off and apply more burn cream,” she said.

“It’s too early to know if his injuries will effect his eyesight,” said the distraught cat owner. “He’s the most loving wee cat ever and still shows affection after all he has gone through.”

“I will make sure justice is served for him.”

Now the owner’s dad has started a campaign. He said it wasn’t ‘just another campaign’ aimed at thwarting animal cruelty. “It's personal.”

"Such disgusting, reprehensible acts of violence against defenceless animals must not be condoned. Currently, animals in our country may not be receiving the protection they need and deserve, as evidenced by the persistently high rates of reported and unreported animal abuse cases.

"Every year in Northern Ireland, hundreds maybe thousands of animals are abused this is a pressing issue that demands more stringent legislation.

"Therefore, this petition implores the assembly to reinforce the laws surrounding animal abuse. We must urge our lawmakers to impose harsher sentences to prevent individuals from committing similarly vile acts of animal cruelty in the future.

"Ultimately, it is our moral responsibility to stand up for these animals, our innocent, defenceless fellow beings. Let our voices be heard. Join the cause and sign the petition for stronger laws and tougher penalties against animal abuse. This petition could be the difference between life and death for many animals that need our help. Justice For Milo! Be a voice for the silent and stop animal cruelty now!” he said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of animal cruelty involving a cat following an incident which happened in the Westland Road area of Portadown on Wednesday 19th February.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who might have any information which could assist is asked to contact officers via 101, and quote reference number 345 of 19/02/25.”