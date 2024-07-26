Minister announces £330,000 road and footway improvement scheme for Knock Road, Ballymoney
The resurfacing scheme will extend from Lisconnan Road to the 30mph limits outside Dervock.
Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Ballymoney/Dervock area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”
To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a road closure between the hours of 7am and 6.30pm from Monday, August 5, until Friday, August 16.
During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via: B66 Castlecatt Road – B67 Benvardin Road – B62 Ballybogy Road – A26 Frosses Road and vice versa.
The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.
Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, August 16, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.
For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com