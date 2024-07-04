Watch more of our videos on Shots!

COMMUNITIES Minister Gordon Lyons has visited Banbridge to view construction work at a new housing scheme being developed on the Commercial Road.

Works commenced to build the 59 units last October, with the project supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.

A potential of £7.5m will be invested in the Commercial Road shared housing development, and associated five-year Good Relations Plans.

​Communities Minister Gordon Lyons visits the ongoing works at the Commercial Road in Banbridge, where 59 new homes are under construction.

Arbour Housing currently has five shared housing developments across Northern Ireland. The Commercial Road, Banbridge, Good Relations Plan includes ‘Bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include health and wellbeing, education and training.

Speaking during his visit, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I’m pleased to be here at the early stages of this new shared housing development in Banbridge, which will build homes to address the housing need that exists in this area.

“I commend Arbour Housing and all those who have been involved so far, as well as the range of organisations whose collective efforts are instrumental in driving this residential project forward.

“This scheme looks to the wider outcomes which will help to build a sense of community for the people who live here. I will be following the progress with interest and look forward to seeing this development move towards completion.”

Kieran Matthews, CEO Arbour Housing, said: “Arbour is delighted to support the Housing for All shared housing programme.

“Our development, at Commercial Road, provides 59 new homes and offers the convenience and economy of town centre living.

“Over the coming years the scheme and local area will benefit from a range of initiatives focussed on improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.