Mid Ulster Councillor Denise Johnston has welcomed assurances from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Minister that options will be explored to enhance road safety around school buses picking up or dropping off pupils.

A month ago, at the March meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, a notice of motion on this issue, tabled by Councillor Malachy Quinn, received unanimous support.

The notice of motion had been tabled just weeks after young Caitlin-Rose McMullan (11) had been struck by a car, as she was exiting her school bus near Castledawson. She sadly died from her injuries.

The thrust of Cllr Quinn’s motion had been around making it compulsory for cars to come to a complete halt when children are boarding school buses, or exiting them, as has long been the rule in North America.

Cllr Denise Johnston. Photo: Denise Johnston

And while Minister Liz Kimmins, in recent correspondence to Mid Ulster District Council, is not quite so specific in terms of new safety measures, the tone of her letter was deemed to be encouraging by Cllr Johnston.

The minister stated in her correspondence: “Too many lives are being lost on our roads, and our thoughts are with Caitlin-Rose’s family and friends. I am committed to considering any initiatives that can improve road safety, which is a priority for me as minister.

“With regards to school buses, I have asked my officials to look urgently at all the options that may be available to improve safety for schoolchildren.

“I also want to explore wider road safety measures, such as speed-limit reductions, including 20mph zones in residential areas and outside schools.

“I have also asked my officials to reinforce the messaging to help keep all road users safe, especially the vulnerable.”

The letter goes on to explain how to go about arranging a meeting with DfI officials – which is not quite what Councillor Seán McPeake (SF, Carntogher DEA) had been hoping for a month ago, since he thought back then that a meeting could be arranged with the minister herself “in the very near future”.

Speaking at last Thursday’s (April 24) monthly meeting of the local authority, Cllr Johnston (SDLP, Moyola DEA) stated: “I note the response from the minister and welcome her commitment to consider further road safety initiatives. Would it be possible to get a timescale on this?

“While I recognise the importance of reducing speed limits and further use of the 20mph restrictions, that doesn’t really impact the rural roads.

“I’d also like to put on record that the road safety measures we need will have to be more radical, and more in keeping with other jurisdictions that already have, years before us, implemented effective measures around school bus safety.

“I note and acknowledge the importance of reinforcing the messaging to keep all road users safe. Where will this messaging be seen and heard?

“I’ve no doubt the minister is well intentioned, and I know that we all in this chamber are supportive of the school bus safety measures, but I really want to know and perhaps we could ask – when can we expect to see the actual implementation of effective road safety measures around the issue of school bus safety? Will it be done in this current mandate?

“Also, is there an update on the meeting with the minister that Cllr McPeake had suggested he’d organise for us?”

Council Chairman, Councillor Eugene McConnell informed the SDLP representative: “At the minute there is no further update, so we’ll follow up on that and come back on it.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

