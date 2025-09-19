Minor traffic disruption as 'anti-immigration' protests held in Belfast, Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey
Police say a number of planned protests in Belfast, Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey passed off without incident last night (Thursday, September 18).
Officers were deployed to the ‘anti-immigration’ demonstrations, including specially trained evidence gatherers.
Police say there was some minor traffic disruption at various locations and all protests passed off without incident.
Chief Superintendent Sue Steen said: “Police will review all available evidence to establish whether any further offences have been committed.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience during this period.”