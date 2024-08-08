Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MEET ‘Miracle’...the seven-week-old dwarf pony who is fast becoming a little celebrity.

After she was born, equine vets thought she might not survive. But the mini ‘Miracle’ by name and nature has defied the odds.

The pony’s proud owners are the Hall family, who live near Waringstown. They have lavished her with love, care and attention and are determined to do whatever they can to help her have a good quality of life.

Kate Hall told the Chronicle about the special foal, who has been turning heads.

‘Miracle’ with her mother ‘Secret’ and eight-year-old Chloe Hall.​

“Miracle was born to a miniature pony that has had foals before and they were perfectly alright, but unfortunately she was born with dwarfism.

“When she was born, she was the same size as our Yorkie dog. She has grown a wee bit, so she’s about the size of a Spaniel now.

“I would say she’s the smallest horse in Ireland. The equine specialists have never seen anything as small. She’s like a celebrity as all the vets gather round to see her.

“Originally they thought she wouldn't survive, but my daughter Sarah persevered; she absolutely adores her - as does my granddaughter Chloe.

Miracle in her little plaster casts to support her legs.

“My daughter has been in contact with people in America, they had one as small, but unfortunately it died at five weeks.

“Miracle has to wear plaster casts on her front legs, otherwise she can’t stand properly, and she has to go to the vets every three days.

“The vets are now saying that if we can get her legs sorted, she should be fine. Yesterday she got a wee shoe fitted to help her walk.”

At just two days old, Miracle suffered another setback when she got a bad infection.

“She’s been on a small dose of antibiotics since then to keep her going,” Kate explained.

“For the first 10 days my daughter was up every hour and a half bottle feeding her, but now she’s strong enough to feed on her own.

“My daughter has spent over £850 on vet bills already for this pony. She doesn't mind because she rescues all sorts of animals and absolutely adores this foal.

“But, I thought, if I could do something to help.

“I contacted The Boulevard and they have kindly agreed to have a meet and greet with Miracle next Saturday (August 17). If anyone wants to give a donation, it will be very much appreciated.

“My daughter is such an animal lover and she won’t give up on Miracle. She is such a lovely foal and my daughter has worked so hard to get her this far.”

The family has also set up a Justgiving page for anyone wishing to help Miracle.

Visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kathryn-hall-633?utm_term=832D95EKW