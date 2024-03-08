Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winner of the annual contest will be crowned at the Jio World Convention Center, in Mumbai, India, tomorrow (Saturday, March 9).

After completing a Degree in Drama and a Post Graduate Degree in Education, Kaitlyn, who won the Miss Northern Ireland pageant at a gala final in the Europa Hotel, Belfast, in May 2023, worked as a primary school teacher. She is now currently working as a social media executive and has dreams to be a travel journalist and photographer.

The Co Antrim resident volunteers as an ambassador for the Northern Ireland Hospice. She also enjoys Musical Theatre, drama and singing and has acted in several television adverts and series for the BBC and Disney Channel.

Ivanna McMahon (Miss Ireland) and Kaitlyn Clarke (Miss Northern Ireland) pictured in Mumbai ahead of the 71st Miss World Final. (Pic: Miss World Organisation).

Commenting ahead of the 71st Miss World competition, Kaitlyn, who attended Ballyclare High School, said: “I am level headed and grounded and have never lost any sense of imagination and possibility.”

Congratulating Kaitlyn before tomorrow’s final, Principal of Ballyclare High, Dr Michelle Rainey said: “As Kaitlyn takes centre stage in India, she has showcasing the values instilled during her time as a pupil here at Ballyclare High: perseverance, resilience, and compassion.