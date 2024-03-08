Miss World 2024: Miss Northern Ireland 'an inspiration' to young people
The winner of the annual contest will be crowned at the Jio World Convention Center, in Mumbai, India, tomorrow (Saturday, March 9).
After completing a Degree in Drama and a Post Graduate Degree in Education, Kaitlyn, who won the Miss Northern Ireland pageant at a gala final in the Europa Hotel, Belfast, in May 2023, worked as a primary school teacher. She is now currently working as a social media executive and has dreams to be a travel journalist and photographer.
The Co Antrim resident volunteers as an ambassador for the Northern Ireland Hospice. She also enjoys Musical Theatre, drama and singing and has acted in several television adverts and series for the BBC and Disney Channel.
Commenting ahead of the 71st Miss World competition, Kaitlyn, who attended Ballyclare High School, said: “I am level headed and grounded and have never lost any sense of imagination and possibility.”
Congratulating Kaitlyn before tomorrow’s final, Principal of Ballyclare High, Dr Michelle Rainey said: “As Kaitlyn takes centre stage in India, she has showcasing the values instilled during her time as a pupil here at Ballyclare High: perseverance, resilience, and compassion.
"Her presence in the Miss World final not only reflects her personal achievements but also serves as an inspiration to other young people, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication. We wish her the best of luck this weekend.”