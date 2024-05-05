Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joseph Bell was reported missing after being last seen in the Gulladuff area of Derry / Londonderry on Saturday evening.

Police said at the time it is believed he may have travelled to the Ballyclare area.

On Monday evening they confirmed that Joseph has now been located.