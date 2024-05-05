Missing 21-year-old Joseph Bell has been located

A missing 21-year-old last seen in Co Derry / Londonderry who police said may have travelled to Co Antrim has been located.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th May 2024, 17:47 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 20:10 BST
Joseph Bell was reported missing after being last seen in the Gulladuff area of Derry / Londonderry on Saturday evening.

Police said at the time it is believed he may have travelled to the Ballyclare area.

On Monday evening they confirmed that Joseph has now been located.

A PSNI spokesperson thanked the public for their assistance.

