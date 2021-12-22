Missing Armoy man James Higgins (85): police appeal for public assistance

They say they are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of James (Jimmy) Higgins who left home in Main Street in Armoy, at 1am this morning (Wednesday, December 22).

Jimmy is described as being 5’ 7” in height, with white/grey short hair.

He is possibly wearing glasses, a pale green jumper and light brown or grey trousers.

James (Jimmy) Higgins.

He also has links to Rasharkin; and police are asking homeowners and farmers in both Armoy and Rasharkin to please check their gardens, outbuildings and fields.