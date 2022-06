Andrew Houston was last seen on Sunday (May 29) in the Carrickfergus area.

Police stated: “He is described as being medium build, brown hair with a white birth mark at the front, he was wearing jeans, a hoodie, a black coat with a panda emblem on front and was carrying a black rucksack.

“It is believed Andrew may have travelled towards the Carnlough area.

Andrew Houston.