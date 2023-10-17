Missing - Elise Kilpatrick: PSNI increasingly concerned for 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Armagh
A young 17-year-old girl has gone missing since yesterday and police say they are increasingly concerned for her.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Elise Kilpatrick (age 17) last seen in the Armagh area.
"Elise is described as slim build with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing light coloured trousers, a crop top and a bodywarmer.
"If you have any information to help police locate Elise please phone 101 reference 1526 16/10/2023,” says the PSNI.