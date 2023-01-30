Police say a missing man, Brendan McCarthy, may be in Lurgan or Armagh and they are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

The 32-year-old was last seen in Armagh City, and while his current whereabouts are unknown, the PSNI believe he could be in the Lurgan area.

A spokesperson for the police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about missing person Brenda McCarthy, who is 32 years old.

"His current whereabouts are unknown but is possibly in the Armagh or Lurgan area. He was last seen in the Cathedral Road Area, Armagh,” he said.

Missing man Brendan McCarthy may be in Lurgan or Armagh says PSNI.

"Brendan is possibly wearing a leather jacket, black baggy trousers, white shoes, a satchel and possibly a beanie hat. He has long dark hair and a long black beard.