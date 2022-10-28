Missing man Ian Watterson has links to Cookstown area
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ian Watterson who has links with the Cookstown area.
Mr Watterson was last seen on the Falls Road near its junction with the Donegal Road in west Belfast at 8.50pm on Wednesday, September 21.
He is described as 5’9 tall, slim build, has short grey hair, was clean shaven, and is believed to have been wearing a baseball cap, dark blue and grey tracksuit with black shoes.
Information to 101, quoting serial 1577 14/10/22.