Missing man Ian Watterson may have visited Ballymena
Police are continuing to appeal for information on a man who has been reported missing since September and who may have visited the Ballymena area.
Ian Watterson is 56 years old and was last seen on the Falls Road in Belfast near its junction with the Donegall Road, at around 8.50pm on Wednesday, September 21.
He is described as being 5’9 tall, of slim build, with short grey hair, clean shaven, and is believed to have been wearing a baseball cap, dark blue and grey tracksuit with black shoes.
Anyone who has seen Ian or knows of his current whereabouts should contact police in Woodbourne by calling 101, quoting serial 1577 14/10/22.