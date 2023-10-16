Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 21-year-old Lee Johnston.

Lee was last seen at around 4pm on Saturday, October 7, in the Maghera area. He also has links to the Ballymena and Coleraine areas.

Lee has short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5”9. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.