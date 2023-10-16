Register
Missing man Lee Johnston last seen in Maghera has Coleraine links

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 21-year-old Lee Johnston.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Lee was last seen at around 4pm on Saturday, October 7, in the Maghera area. He also has links to the Ballymena and Coleraine areas.

Lee has short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5”9. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

If you know of Lee’s whereabouts, or have any information as to where he could be, please contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 1782 of 13/10/23.

