Missing Newtownabbey man found 'safe and well'

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after a man, who was missing from the Newtownabbey area, was located “safe and well.”

By Russell Keers
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:38 am

Officers took to social media shortly after 4am today (Friday) to issue an appeal to loacte Jeffrey Porter.

Providing an update on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page at 11.10am, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Our missing person from the Newtownabbey area has been located safe and well.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance.

“Thank you all for your assistance.”

