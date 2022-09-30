Missing Newtownabbey man found 'safe and well'
Police have thanked the public for their assistance after a man, who was missing from the Newtownabbey area, was located “safe and well.”
Officers took to social media shortly after 4am today (Friday) to issue an appeal to loacte Jeffrey Porter.
Providing an update on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page at 11.10am, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Our missing person from the Newtownabbey area has been located safe and well.
“Thank you all for your assistance.”