Police say they are are increasingly concerned for the well-being of 39-year-old C Brady who has been reported missing from north Belfast.

He was last seen in the Skegoniel area at around 5.30pm on Thursday (January 5).

PSNI Sergeant Doran said: "Mr Brady is described as being of heavy build and 6' 3" tall. He is described as having short, light brown hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and is believed to have been wearing jeans, a blue or black t-shirt, grey trainers and a black jacket when last seen.

"He may be travelling in a silver Toyota Yaris vehicle, with the registration FFZ 5221 and it is believed that he may have travelled in the direction of Larne.

C Brady

