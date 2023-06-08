Register
Missing person Chloe Mitchell (21): man arrested and ‘helping police with their enquiries’

A man has been arrested as police continue their search for missing Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jun 2023, 19:28 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 19:29 BST

The 26-year-old man was detained in Lurgan on Thursday afternoon and is assisting the PSNI with enquiries.

In an update this evening, Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell. We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of Friday June 2nd into the early hours of Saturday 3rd in Ballymena town centre. She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.

“Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

Chloe Mitchell.Chloe Mitchell.
Chloe Mitchell.

“A 26 year old man has been arrested in Lurgan this afternoon and is currently helping police with enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.

