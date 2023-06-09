The 26-year-old man was detained in Lurgan on Thursday afternoon and is assisting the PSNI with enquiries.
Chloe was last seen in the late hours of Friday, June 2 into the early hours of Saturday, June 3, walking in the direction of James Street, Ballymena.
Police and forensic officers carried out an operation at James Street on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, Community Rescue Service (CRS) volunteers have been searching the area too.
Anyone with information that can help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.