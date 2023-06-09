Police are continuing to question a man as part of their investigation into missing 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.

The 26-year-old man was detained in Lurgan on Thursday afternoon and is assisting the PSNI with enquiries.

Chloe was last seen in the late hours of Friday, June 2 into the early hours of Saturday, June 3, walking in the direction of James Street, Ballymena.

Police and forensic officers carried out an operation at James Street on Thursday evening.

PSNI at James Street, Ballymena, on Thursday evening, where Chloe Mitchell was seen walking in the direction of at the weekend..Pics Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Meanwhile, Community Rescue Service (CRS) volunteers have been searching the area too.

Anyone with information that can help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.