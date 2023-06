Police in Magherafelt are growing increasingly concerned for Steven Pratt who has been reported missing.

Steven was last seen in the Ballyronan area on Monday (June 12) at 1.30am. He had been at Maghera Cricket Club at the Rainey Endowed Sports Grounds earlier in the night.

He is in 50's, 5' 8" with short grey and black hair and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark grey Wolverhampton top, denim shorts with dark trainers with white soles.

If you can help, call 101.