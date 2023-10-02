Register
Missing: Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 'increasingly concerned' at the disappearance of Caitlin Reynolds (15) last seen three days ago in Lurgan

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Lurgan on Saturday afternoon.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:31 BST
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Caitlin Reynolds, who is 15 years old and has been reported as missing.

"She was last saw on Millennium Way, Lurgan on 30th September 23 at around 6pm. She is described as approximately 5'6, average build, black shoulder length hair and was wearing a white jacket, black leggings and white trainers,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

"If you have saw Caitlin or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference 1458 of 30th September 2023.”

