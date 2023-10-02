Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Lurgan on Saturday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Caitlin Reynolds, who is 15 years old and has been reported as missing.

"She was last saw on Millennium Way, Lurgan on 30th September 23 at around 6pm. She is described as approximately 5'6, average build, black shoulder length hair and was wearing a white jacket, black leggings and white trainers,” said the PSNI spokesperson.