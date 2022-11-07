Missing Tyrone pensioner last seen leaving hotel in Bundoran

Seventy-nine-year-old Seamus McNulty was last seen leaving a hotel in the seaside resort.

Gardai in the Republic of Ireland are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing his whereabouts.

Mr McNulty was last seen at approximately 5:05pm on Wednesday evening, November 2.

He is described as approximately 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he wearing a three quarter length hooded duffle coat, grey trousers and black trainers/shoes. He was also wearing glasses.

