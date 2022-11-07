Missing Tyrone pensioner last seen leaving hotel in Bundoran
A Dungannon man has been missing from the Bundoran area of County Donegal since Wednesday of last week.
Seventy-nine-year-old Seamus McNulty was last seen leaving a hotel in the seaside resort.
Gardai in the Republic of Ireland are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing his whereabouts.
Mr McNulty was last seen at approximately 5:05pm on Wednesday evening, November 2.
Most Popular
He is described as approximately 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen he wearing a three quarter length hooded duffle coat, grey trousers and black trainers/shoes. He was also wearing glasses.
Advertisement
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr McNulty is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.