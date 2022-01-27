MLA hosts memorial event

Mr Catney hosted a delegation of the North’s Jewish community in the Long Gallery, where a photo exhibition marking the Holocaust has been set-up.
The exhibition focused on the Kindertransports from mainland Europe before and during World War II. A number of children from the programme spent time living in Northern Ireland.
Lagan Valley MLA Mr Catney said: “It was an honour to host members of the North’s Jewish community at Stormont to mark International Holocaust Memorial Day. The exhibition provided a beautiful, powerful and through-provoking backdrop to the gathering to remember the millions of people who lost their lives at the hands of the Nazis.
“It also provided us with an important opportunity to reflect. The exhibition illustrates the fragility of our society and the dangers of prejudice, antisemitism, discrimination and dehumanisation. It is a reminder that when we discriminate, we hurt. No one should ever be treated differently because of who they are or characteristics they might have.
“It is crucial that we never forget the horrors of the Holocaust and those of us in positions of responsibility or leadership have a duty to reinforce humanistic values and call out messages of hate or exclusion. We should use these terrible events to inspire us to work together to create a safer, better future for all our citizens, regardless of their background.”