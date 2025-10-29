SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has criticised the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) for failing to take decisive long-term action to tackle recurring blue-green algae outbreaks.

The East Londonderry MLA was speaking following another warning about blue-green algae at Portstewart Strand when the National Trust issued an advisory against swimming on Monday, October 27.

Cara Hunter MLA said: "Local people are asking me the same question again and again, when is the Department actually going to take meaningful action on blue-green algae?

"This is not a new issue. Every few months now, we're seeing beaches closed off, communities worried and local businesses affected, yet there's still no clear, long-term plan to address it.

"Portstewart Strand is one of our most cherished local landmarks here on the North Coast. The fact that it's now regularly under warning shows just how poorly our water systems have been managed."

Ms Hunter said: "We need to see the creation of an Independent Environmental Protection Agency to hold polluters to account and restore public confidence.

"We also need a full review of how NI Water is funded and governed, because our wastewater systems are at breaking point. Decades of neglect, underfunding and poor oversight have left our rivers, loughs and beaches in crisis, and its ordinary communities who are paying the price.

"Northern Ireland's waterways are in decline because of political short-termism and departmental inaction. People are tired of warnings and delays. They want and deserve to know when the Department will finally get its act together."