An East Derry SDLP MLAhas expressed ‘serious concern’ at the Health Minister's response to issues raised on women's health.

Cara Hunter MLA said: "The response we have received is more of a holding statement than a plan. There is no timeline, no urgency, and no firm commitment to deliver change.

"What we have now clearly isn't working, women are waiting far too long for care, yet the Women's Health Action Plan remains 'in development' with no delivery date in sight. Patients deserve better than that.

"The Minister rightly highlights the need for better public awareness but immediately states there is no budget for a campaign. Women deserve to know their rights, understand their symptoms, and feel empowered to seek help. That cannot be put on hold because of budgetary pressures."

MLA Cara Hunter said: "I am also concerned that there is currently no system in place to track how many women are leaving NHS waiting lists to seek private care."

"Perhaps most disappointing is the absence of any clear redress or review for women who have already been failed by the system. Women need to see accountability and real change.

"It simply doesn't have to be this way. The Executive has the power to act, to prioritise women's health, and to deliver care with dignity. The SDLP will continue to press for urgent progress so that no woman is left feeling ignored or abandoned by the system."