MLA Hunter seeks meeting with Economy Minister over future of Coleraine's Riverside Theatre
Ms Hunter has contacted Ulster University (UU) Chancellor Paul Bartholomew and Economy Minister Conor Murphy to raise the situation.
The MLA said: “The Riverside Theatre is a major cultural hub in the North Coast area and generations of talented young artists have begun their careers by performing there.
“News that the future of the theatre is being reviewed is causing real concern, it is not only an important community asset, but is also key to Ulster University’s arts offering and is regularly used by students on these courses. The loss of the theatre would have a wholly negative impact on the campus itself.
“I understand the theatre is in need of improvements and have made representations to the Economy Minister to establish what support could be offered to the theatre and UU."