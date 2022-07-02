MLA Jonathan Buckley and his bride Jill Porter marry in Lisburn

The DUP representative married his beautiful bride Jill Porter in a ceremony at Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church.
“Jill and I were blessed with a brilliant day surrounded by our family and friends,” he said.
“We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to wish us well as we move to this very exciting next chapter in our lives. We have made memories that will last a life time.”
The happy couple got engaged last April after Mr Buckley plucked up the courage to pop the question.
Hundreds of well-wishers left messages of congratulations on Mr Buckley’s Facebook page after he posted late on Thursday evening that his office would be closed on Friday “in celebration of my wedding day”.