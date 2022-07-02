Loading...

MLA Jonathan Buckley and his bride Jill Porter marry in Lisburn

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has spoken fondly of how his wedding day yesterday (July 1) has created memories that will be cherished forever.

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 5:52 pm

The DUP representative married his beautiful bride Jill Porter in a ceremony at Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church.

“Jill and I were blessed with a brilliant day surrounded by our family and friends,” he said.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to wish us well as we move to this very exciting next chapter in our lives. We have made memories that will last a life time.”

Jonathan Buckley MLA and his wife Jill, following their wedding in Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 1. Picture: Press Eye.

The happy couple got engaged last April after Mr Buckley plucked up the courage to pop the question.

Wedding plans afoot after girlfriend said ‘yes’ to MLA’s proposal

Hundreds of well-wishers left messages of congratulations on Mr Buckley’s Facebook page after he posted late on Thursday evening that his office would be closed on Friday “in celebration of my wedding day”.

