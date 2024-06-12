Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has offered her ‘sincerest condolences and prayers’ to the family and friends of a young Aghadowey woman who died after a road traffic collision on June 8.

26-year-old Louisa Jane Crawford died as a result of the collision on the Glenkeen Road.

Ms Sugden said: “Louisa’s loved ones are undoubtedly suffering tremendously at the moment, having lost such a bright and beautiful daughter, mother, sister, partner, granddaughter and friend.

“It is always impossibly hard to lose a person you love in such a tragic accident, but especially so when it is a young woman in the prime of her life.

Louisa Crawford. Photo provided by PSNI

“At this extremely difficult time, I would like to offer my thoughts and prayers to everyone who knew her.

“The emergency and health services should be thanked for their quick response and care. Police are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed anything around this time – or who may have relevant dash-cam footage – to contact the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference 206 08/06/24.”

In a post on Funeral Times, Louisa was described as a “dearly loved daughter of Ian and Barbara, dearest sister of Christopher, Megan and Jack, dear partner of Lee, loving mother of Bobby-John, loving granddaughter of John and the late Sadie also of Pat and the late Bobby.”

