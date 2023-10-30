East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has commemorated the victims, survivors and families of the UFF gun attack on the Rising Sun bar, known as the Greysteel Massacre, on its 30th anniversary.

The attack in Ms Sugden’s constituency on October 30 1993 killed eight people at the end of a week which saw the murder of 24 people, starting with the IRA’s Shankill Bomb. Ms Sugden said despite shattering the lives of so many in Greysteel, it had brought the small community even closer together rather than divide it.

“It was one of the more shocking and callous attacks of the Troubles, on a small, rural town in this constituency – one where Protestants and Catholics lived, worked and socialised together,” said the independent MLA.

“That week saw 24 lives lost, with many more injured and a huge number of family members and friends mourn sometimes multiple loved ones. The Greysteel Massacre – not to mention the other attacks that week – was such a brutal, senseless and horrifying attack that people seriously and desperately began looking for a way beyond the Troubles that had gone on for so long by this stage.