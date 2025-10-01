An East Londonderry MLA has pressed the Infrastructure Minister for urgent clarity on the ongoing closure of Kilrea Bridge.

Claire Sugden asked Minister Liz Kimmins how long the works are expected to last and what steps are being taken to minimise the disruption for residents and businesses.

“The closure of Kilrea Bridge is having a huge impact on this community. Journeys that would usually take half the time are now doubled, with people having to adjust work schedules, childcare and family commitments,” said Ms Sugden.

"Local businesses are also reporting a sharp fall in trade as customers are put off by the longer journey. For many, this simply isn’t sustainable.

“While I understand that safety must come first, the Minister owes it to this community to be clear about what is happening.

"The bridge was closed only a year ago for works that were meant to address these issues, so there is real frustration at why we are in this position again. People deserve clarity, a timeline for reopening, and reassurance that everything possible is being done to fix the problem.

“I have asked for urgent clarification on the condition of the bridge, how long it is expected to remain closed, and whether support can be offered to businesses facing financial loss. I will continue to press the Minister until the community has the answers it needs.”