BUDDING model Mia Crory had a dream debut at her first catwalk show recently.

Mia with her proud mum Julie.

The Banbridge student was crowned Miss Teen International 2023 first runner-up, and was awarded the Miss Teen Catwalk sash.

The glamorous gala final was held at Belfast's Clayton Hotel on September 17 and Mia - who attends Banbridge High School - was cheered on by family and friends, who were very proud of her success.

Speaking about how she got involved in the contest, the 16-year-old told the Chronicle: “I’ve always been passionate about modelling and it’s something I’ve dreamt about doing.

Mia wearing her sash and crown.

“I saw Northern Ireland School of Modelling advertising for models, so I applied and got accepted.

“There were eight girls in my age group, who competed for the title of ‘Miss Teen International’ on the night.

“The final entailed walking twice on the catwalk and posing at different times during the walk.

“All the models were required to wear a party dress and a formal dress.”

Mia said she really enjoyed stepping out on the runway.

“I was a little bit nervous, as this was my first time on a catwalk,” she admitted.

“But, I overcame it by the excitement to get myself out there and impress the judges!

“As I was being presented with my sash and crown, the judges said how well I did and congratulated me.

“My overall title was Miss Teen International first runner-up and Miss Teen Catwalk, and I was awarded with two sashes and two crowns.

“I feel I have gained a lot of confidence and knowledge from the experience.

“One of the things I learnt was to not be shy, but to smile and walk confidently.”