Cameras could be deployed to catch dog owners not cleaning up after their pets at “hot spot” fouling zones in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after it was reported a referee had to stop a children’s football match every 10 minutes to pick up dog mess in Moira.

The new surveillance tactic was recently requested at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) as an elected member highlighted the dangerous dog fouling problem at her son’s sports grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statistics from an environmental crime report before the chamber showed that despite an average of 300 complaints of dog fouling in the district annually, wardens were only able to catch and fine two pet owner’s last year.

Lisburn Alliance Councillor Nicola Parker at the Co Down playing fields. Pic credit: LDRS

Lisburn North Alliance Councillor Nicola Parker said: “Could the council look towards investing in CCTV to catch dog owners letting their pets foul and not picking it up?

“My son plays football at the Moira Demesne and recently the referee had to stop the match every 10 minutes to pick up dog mess.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The paper before LCCC shows the council issued almost 10,000 dog licences in 2024/25, a drop from nearly 14,000 in 2021/22. The lower number was said to be due to a lack of administration staff to chase up old licences that had gone out of date – a matter that has now been resolved.

New dog poop dispenser installed at Hillsborough Forest Park. Pic credit: LDRS

The chamber was told a new responsible dog ownership campaign to be produced by DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) would soon be released by all Northern Ireland local authorities.

A council officer responded: ”If there was a particular hot spot for dog fouling we could consider putting up CCTV. However, in terms of issuing fixed penalty notices, what we have found is that when people know they are being watched they do not allow their dogs to mess. It’s only when they aren’t being watched that they don’t pick it up.

“With the amount of complaints compared to fixed penalties, it is more about empowering witnesses to make statements. The role of the community is not to be underestimated.”