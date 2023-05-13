The PSNI has confirmed that a man has died after a single-vehicle traffic collision in the Moira Road area of Glenavy.

A spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm on Friday, 12th May that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Volvo XC90 car.

“The man has been named as 22-year-old Jordan Nixon from the Moira area. Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services attended. Sadly, Mr Nixon died at the scene.

“The Moira Road which was closed to traffic for a time, has since fully reopened to motorists."

Jordan Nixon