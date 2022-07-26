Moira Methodist celebrates 200th birthday this weekend

Rev. Philip Gallagher

The origins of Methodism in Moira can be traced back to the middle of the eighteenth century, and a visit to the village, by Church of England clergyman and founder of the Methodist movement, Rev. John Wesley.

By the beginning of the nineteenth century, a Methodist society had been formed, worshipping regularly in Moira Mews. A purpose-built Church was constructed on the current Main Street site in 1822, with a successor building opening in 2018.

Glenavy & Moira Methodist Circuit Superintendent, Rev. Philip Gallagher said: “As we celebrate 200 years of the Methodist Church in Moira, it’s only natural to look back, and thank God for His faithfulness and providence to generations of Methodists in the village. However, with modern worship facilities, a growing congregation, and a clear sense of purpose, we’re also focused upon working with other Churches in Moira to realise God’s vision for our village today.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we want to celebrate with the people of Moira. So, we’re having a Movie Night, hosting a Children’s Holiday Club in partnership with The Faith Mission, and organising a Family Fun Day. Plus, there will be a very special, free summer concert too, with performers including Clare Novaes Ballet, Kathryn Mitchell, Paul Irwin, The Leading Ladies, Warren Smyth and Avoda, together with The Country Gospel Group.

“Admission to all events is free. And you don’t have to be a member of Moira Methodist Church, or any other Church, to come along.”