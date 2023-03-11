The baby boy who died in a tragic road traffic collision in Moira on Wednesday is to be laid to rest today (Saturday).

One-year-old Frank Michael Gracey McIlduff of College Grove in Lurgan died at the scene of the collision with a lorry in the Meeting Street area of the village.

A woman – understood to be his grandmother - aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A private funeral service for the little boy is being held in the family home today, followed by a graveside service at 3pm in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

Flowers left at the scene on the corner of Meeting Street and Main Street in Moira, where one-year-old Frank McIlduff died after a collision involving a lorry. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A funeral notice said family and friends are welcome to follow the funeral cortege to the cemetery.

It describes the baby as the ‘precious son of Francis and Mary and a much loved grandson of Margaret and Michael Gracey and Pauline and the late Francis McIlduff.

‘May our angel rest in peace, safe in his late auntie Laura’s arms.’

The notice reads: ‘Always loved and forever remembered by his parents, grandparents his uncle Vinny and aunties Vicky, Tina, Claire and the late Laura, and their partners Leslie, Mark and Conor and cousins, Ethan, Josh, Dionne, Courtney, Callum Mia, Kody, Ella, Eoin and Daniel will always share precious memories of you.’

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made, if desired to Air Ambulance NI, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 5 William Street, Lurgan (tel: 028 3832 4404).