Moira woman and chief executive of charity Cinemagic is honoured in LA

Moira woman Joan Burney-Keatings, Chief Executive of Cinemagic, was recognised and celebrated at the charity’s prestigious annual LA Gala Showcase event by the 35th California State Senate District.

The event, which was held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, was attended by notable guests from the film industry, and the highlight of the evening was the presentation of two Certificates of Recognition from California State Senate Senator Steven Bradford to Joan Burney-Keatings and the Cinemagic charity.

Jasmine Leon Guerrero, Senator Bradford's district representative, presented the certificates to Cinemagic in recognition of the charity's outstanding achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The certificates highlighted the organisation's ability to inspire and motivate young people through film and the arts and commended their efforts in creating opportunities through festivals, film production, training, and outreach programs.

Cinemagic Charity boss, Joan Burney-Keatings, honoured at its annual LA Gala Showcase event in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Cinemagic

The certificates also acknowledged Cinemagic's commitment to sharing the gift of art with its target and diverse community, particularly highlighting its recent film production at Jordan High School in Watts, a disadvantaged area in LA.

Upon receiving the award, Joan Burney-Keatings MBE expressed her gratitude. She said: "These prestigious certificates affirm the meaningful work our charity has undertaken for over three decades: creating an artistic platform for young individuals to freely express themselves.

“We have the utmost appreciation for Senator Bradford and his district for acknowledging Cinemagic's efforts and their commitment to supporting our cause to create a secure and inclusive environment for cinema enthusiasts and the broader arts community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

California State Senator Steven Bradford who represents the Watts community, said: “I applaud Cinemagic for selecting Jordan High School in Watts to participate in this outstanding movie production program.

"A student’s access to enriching experiences should not be limited by their postal code. Cinemagic and its Chief Executive Joan Burney-Keatings are laying the groundwork for the next generation of filmmakers and the diverse workforce that will drive this exciting and creative career field.”

The annual Cinemagic LA Gala Showcase, sponsored by NI Connections, where the awards were presented, showcased the incredible talent and achievements of young people from 40 different schools in Belfast and Los Angeles.