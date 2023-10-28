One of Moira’s most historic properties is the location for a new pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

Langtry Lane is a new garden centre being built at 40 Old Kilmore Road — former home of the Langtry family, who were renowned shipping magnates in Victorian times.

Ahead of the garden centre’s full opening in 2024, owners Luke and Tracey Flavelle are opening up the grounds for the pumpkin event on Saturday, October 28.

Luke said: “It really is a sea of pumpkins at the moment. We’ve got pumpkins and squashes in all different colours, shapes and sizes ready so there will be plenty of choice and great photo opportunities for everyone.

Luke Flavelle, owner of Langtry Lane garden centre in Moira, with pumpkins harvested for the upcoming pumpkin patch event. Picture: submitted by Langtry Lane.

"Entry is free — you just pay for the pumpkins you want to take home.”

Luke is no stranger to pumpkin patches having previously helped to run the popular pumpkin day at Woodview Garden Centre, where he was the garden centre manager for five years. He and Tracey are now working to prepare their new venture for opening.

Tracey added: “We’re really excited to get Langtry Lane up and running next year. There will be a purpose-built garden centre with a farm shop and coffee shop.

"While we’re getting everything ready, this is a chance for people to put their wellies on, have a look at what we’ve got planned and pick up their pumpkin while they’re here.”

The garden centre takes its name from the Langtry family who previously lived in the period home that still stands on the site. The Langtrys were merchants and ship-owners who made their names by pioneering steamboat services from Belfast to Scotland and Liverpool in the 1800s.

"The Langtry family picked a great spot,” says Luke. “We’re just outside Moira village but we’re definitely in the countryside with views over the surrounding area.

"We’re honouring the heritage of the property in the garden centre’s name as we start the next chapter here.”