Moneydig sets the 'bench'mark for chats to break down barriers
Moneydig Rural Development Group received a £4,950 Community Cohesion grant from the Housing Executive to deliver workshops facilitated by Sustainable Woodwork to create a beautiful wooden bench for community use.
Patricia McQuillan, Secretary of Moneydig Rural Network said: “We want to bring people from different backgrounds together and help them feel like they belong in the community.
“Our group recognise that there is strength in diversity and we want to build on that by encouraging people to meet together and share stories.
“We have welcomed people into the area from as far away as Portugal, Australia, South Africa and the Bahamas to places closer to home like, England.
“The chatty benches are built using traditional methods of construction and will be installed in spaces where people can sit and talk and hopefully break down barriers, reduce isolation and boost mental health and wellbeing.”
Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager said: “This beautiful bench is going to be such an asset to the whole community.
“We are proud to support this project which has not only produced something useful but has equipped members with new skills while providing them with a sense of achievement and pride.”
The location for the first chatty bench will be revealed next month when an official unveiling ceremony will take place.